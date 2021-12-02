LinkedIn अब हिंदी में

Members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and their Android and iOS phones.
LinkedIn, from today (2 December ‘21), will be available in Hindi for members. They can access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and their Android and iOS phones.
This is part of the Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi. As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs. The platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi
India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members. India’s member base has grown by 20+ million in the past three years (15% year-over-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic.
“With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn.
“We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every’ member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” adds the country manager.
Smartphone users will need to select Hindi as their preferred device language under phone settings to view the LinkedIn mobile application in Hindi.
On desktop, members will need to click on the ‘Me’ icon at the top of their LinkedIn homepage and select ‘Settings and Privacy’. Members then need to click on ‘Account Preferences’ on the left, select ‘Site Preferences’, click ‘Change’ next to ‘Language’, and select ‘Hindi’ from the drop-down list.
User-generated content, such as posts on a member’s home feed, will be displayed in the language that they were originally created in. However, for members whose primary language selection is set to Hindi, clicking on the ‘See Translation’ option will display Hindi translations of the respective posts.
If members are not already using a Hindi keyboard, to create Hindi content on LinkedIn, they will need to switch their keyboard input language to Hindi or add the Hindi keyboard on their desktop or smartphone.
Members with existing English profiles can add a second language profile in Hindi. Adding a second language profile is currently only available on the Desktop. To create a second language profile, members will need to click on the “Me” icon, followed by “View Profile”, and then “Add profile in another language”.
To display their existing profile in Hindi, members will need to create a secondary language profile in the same language as their existing profile. This will prompt them to choose a preferred language for their existing profile from a drop-down list of 25 languages, which now includes Hindi.
This is the Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, and the platform will evaluate member feedback and adoption to improve the member experience over the next few months.