LinkedIn report maps five skill stacks shaping the job market in 2026

New data from LinkedIn suggests that many young professionals are finding it difficult to decide which skills to learn for today’s job market, as the pace of technological change makes that choice harder. According to the platform, 38% of Indian job seekers say they feel unprepared for how quickly technology is reshaping the skills required for current roles.

LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise 2026 report identifies five clusters of capabilities that are gaining traction across industries and functions: AI & automation, data & analytics, IT & cybersecurity, business & growth, and people & leadership. The report suggests employers are increasingly focusing on practical skill combinations rather than narrow specialisations.

LinkedIn data shows that 46% of recruiters globally now rely on skills data when filling roles. Yet the hiring environment remains tight. In India, 74% of recruiters say finding qualified talent has become more difficult.

The shift is visible across marketing functions as well, where data interpretation, visual storytelling and AI familiarity are becoming more common expectations alongside traditional marketing capabilities.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India senior managing editor, said: “For years, young professionals were told to specialise. In 2026, that rule is changing. The candidates getting noticed today aren’t just specialists, they’re skill stackers. They know how to work with AI, make sense of data, improve how work gets done, and most importantly, collaborate across teams. That combination signals adaptability. And in a job market that is changing this quickly, adaptability is what gets you hired and promoted. If you want to improve your odds in this market, stop chasing isolated skills and build your unique skills stack and make it your competitive edge.”

Among the skill clusters identified in the report, AI & automation reflects the growing use of artificial intelligence tools across business teams. While skills such as workflow automation, LLMOps, AutoML and API integration remain prominent in engineering and IT roles, prompt engineering is now appearing across HR, marketing, sales and consulting, suggesting AI tools are becoming part of everyday work beyond technical teams.

The data & analytics category highlights demand for professionals who can translate analysis into practical decisions. Skills such as querying, database optimisation and data analysis remain central in engineering roles, while data storytelling is gaining relevance in IT and business functions. Data-led decision-making is also appearing more frequently across sales, consulting, HR and marketing roles.

The report also notes a rise in business & growth capabilities linked to revenue and operational efficiency. Skills such as relationship management and negotiation continue to appear in business development and sales roles, while process optimisation is emerging across functions including consulting, finance, IT and marketing. Visual storytelling is also gaining traction across marketing, design and education roles.

In addition, people & leadership skills are appearing consistently across functions including marketing, engineering, consulting and HR. The report suggests collaboration and stakeholder management are becoming more important as teams work across departments and use shared digital systems.

LinkedIn has also made a set of LinkedIn Learning courses available free until 31 March 2026, covering areas such as AI tools for professionals, data analytics and stakeholder management.

The report is based on year-on-year analysis of skill growth across LinkedIn member profiles and hiring patterns between December 2024 and November 2025, compared with the previous year.