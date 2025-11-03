Lionsgate Play to expand Hindi and South Indian content in 2026

Lionsgate Play has announced its content lineup yet, with over 100 premieres planned for 2026 across Hollywood, regional, and Hindi titles. The move underscores the streaming platform’s strategy to combine global storytelling with regional depth as it scales its next phase of growth in India.

Advertisment

Since its launch, Lionsgate Play has evolved from a niche Hollywood service into a broader entertainment platform, reaching more than 40 million viewers across India. In 2025, the brand expanded its regional focus, releasing Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam premieres alongside Hollywood blockbusters like Den of Thieves 2, Locked, and The Apprentice. This approach led to a 40% increase in overall viewership during the year.

The 2026 slate includes: A strong Hollywood lineup featuring titles such as Greenland: Migration, Mutiny, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and The Rivals of Amziah King, with stars like Gerard Butler, Angelina Jolie, and Matthew McConaughey.



A wider South Indian offering with over 25 new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Expansion into Hindi content with a curated mix of thrillers, comedies, and game shows. Library additions including titles like Rambo, Jumanji, Men in Black, and Spider-Man.

Rohit Jain, president, Lionsgate Play Asia, said: “Our journey so far has been defined by bold storytelling, and a deep understanding of what today’s audience seeks - quality, variety, and authenticity. 2026 marks a turning point for Lionsgate Play.



As we step into this next chapter, we’re scaling our stories, deepening regional connections, and making premium global entertainment more inclusive and accessible than ever before. Our new slate is robust, diverse, and brings together distinctive voices and world-class productions that embody the very best of global entertainment.”

Lionsgate Play’s 2026 strategy reflects its shift from a Hollywood-focused challenger to a culturally attuned platform designed around the Indian audience’s evolving entertainment preferences.