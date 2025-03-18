Livfast becomes the official Energy Partner of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

Livfast, the leading energy storage solutions brand, has announced partnership with the Delhi Capitals as the official Energy Partner for the upcoming season of India's premier men's T20 competition.

As part of the association, Livfast will electrify the stadium with its presence, ensuring fans experience the thrill of speed, power, and passion. Whether it’s through striking stadium branding, engaging match-day experiences, or exclusive digital content, fans will witness Livfast in action at every turn. Not only this, fans can look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes content featuring Delhi Capitals’ top players, signed merchandise & giveaways to keep the excitement soaring. They will also have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet to get up close with their cricketing heroes! Engaging activations and contests will bring fans closer to the action, making every match even more thrilling.

Speaking on the association, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “We are pleased to onboard Livfast as our Official Energy Partner for the upcoming season. Their commitment to innovation and efficiency aligns perfectly with the ethos of the Delhi Capitals, as we prepare for the new cycle with a renewed determination to succeed. We look forward to working closely to offer our fans the best of both worlds - off the field energy which powers on-field success."

Rakesh Malhotra, founder, SAR Group, highlighted the synergy between cricket and energy solutions, “Delhi Capitals electrify the field with their game, and at Livfast, we power lives with fast and efficient energy solutions. Our tagline, ‘Faster Hai Toh Hai,’ reflects our commitment to speed, reliability, and innovation, values we share with Delhi Capitals. This partnership is about fuelling the future, both in cricket and in energy solutions."