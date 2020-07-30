Lizol launches disinfectant 'concentrate'; claims 99.9% germ kill efficacy, diluted

Commenting on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & marketing director, RB Hygiene, South Asia said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the need and importance of maintaining safe hygiene practices as the first step towards preventive health care. Lizol’s new innovation is a 2X concentrated formula that is not only potent as a disinfectant but, is also a more sustainable option that is aimed at providing superior benefit value for consumers. It’s an ‘e-commerce first’ launch keeping in line with the changing shopper behaviour.”