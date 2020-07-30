Lizol launches disinfectant 'concentrate'; claims 99.9% germ kill efficacy, diluted

The Lizol variant will be sold exclusively on e-commerce platforms, in two different sizes – 900ml and 1.9 litre.
Lizol, one of RB’s leading disinfectant brands, announced the launch of its ‘e-commerce first’ innovation, Lizol Double Concentrate Disinfectant Surface Cleaner today. The product is Lizol’s first ever disinfectant concentrate to be sold exclusively across e-commerce platforms in India keeping in mind the significant growth retail e-commerce has seen in the country.
Being at the forefront in its collaborative fight against Covid-19, Lizol is looking to expand its portfolio by providing consumers with a range of products that help break the chain of infection. The new Lizol Double Concentrate has a superior formulation which will give consumers 10X superior cleaning and kill 99.9% germs by using just half a cap.
Commenting on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & marketing director, RB Hygiene, South Asia said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the need and importance of maintaining safe hygiene practices as the first step towards preventive health care. Lizol’s new innovation is a 2X concentrated formula that is not only potent as a disinfectant but, is also a more sustainable option that is aimed at providing superior benefit value for consumers. It’s an ‘e-commerce first’ launch keeping in line with the changing shopper behaviour.”
With this product innovation, RB showcases its commitment towards consumer centricity by ensuring greater degree of consumer convenience. It allows ease of use and fewer buying occasions while also actively pushing the envelope on making its products environment friendly.
“Lizol double concentrate is a powerful innovation that is effective and sustainable. The concentrate has gone through multiple tests to ensure germ-kill and superior cleaning while disinfecting surfaces. This is a convenient purchase option as compared to dilutables giving consumers more than 100 uses from just one bottle”, says Dr. Navin Sharma, Head- Innovation Hub at India R&D, RB Hygiene.
The product will be initially available in Citrus variant and in two different sizes – 900ml and 1.9 litre.