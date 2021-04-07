Local vaccination sites are now visible on Google Maps

Google is highlighting over 8600 vaccination centres across 1,500 plus cities in 34 States as demarcated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Google Maps allows users to find the nearest vaccination centre. The move is a part of Google’s global initiative to lend its resources to the cause of COVID awareness and efficient vaccine delivery. Initially started in the US, the feature was later global markets. The latest additions are India and Singapore.
“To help find accurate and timely information on vaccines, we’ve expanded our information panels on Search to more than 40 countries and dozens of languages... We’ll begin showing state and regional distribution information on Search so people can easily find when they are eligible to receive a vaccine…” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet had earlier written in a company blog.
The feature was introduced following a spike in the searches for vaccination locations on Google. “...we want to make sure we’re providing locally relevant answers,” Pichai wrote.
