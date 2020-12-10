Logicserve Digital launches 'eMarket' to help brands ace their e-tail strategies

Talking about the launch of eMarket, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, said, “The share of ‘Online’ in the consumer journey has been increasing, and during COVID-19, the trend has further accelerated. Brands need to quickly adapt to these evolving consumer journeys as well as expectations and deliver a seamless and omnichannel experience. This is where eMarket will play a key role and help brands navigate the changing consumer habits and behaviours. We are very excited to flag off this interesting new journey and look forward to helping more and more brands accelerate and scale up their business.”