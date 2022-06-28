L’Oréal India brings back Lancôme to India

Commenting on the launch, Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said, “At L’Oréal, we have been committed to ‘create the beauty that moves the world’, by providing an enhanced beauty experience to new-age consumers. The Indian beauty industry is undergoing a transformation, not only in response to the pandemic but also in redefining the true meaning of beauty and continuing to embrace technology. Over the recent years, we have seen a rise in high-end and luxury categories in personal care and beauty segments. By bringing back Lancôme to India, an iconic luxury brand from our global portfolio, we aim to cater to India’s growing beauty consumers who are looking for such premium beauty products. We are confident that Lancôme, with its broad range of products encompassing Skincare, Make-up, and Fragrances, will resonate well with our consumers in India.”