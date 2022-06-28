L’Oréal India brings back Lancôme to India

The launch of Lancôme will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign.
L’Oréal India recently announced that it has brought back its luxury beauty brand, Lancôme, to India. Through Lancôme, the company is bringing iconic products including the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation, and La Vie Est Belle Fragrance, much closer to Indian consumers.
Commenting on the launch, Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said, “At L’Oréal, we have been committed to ‘create the beauty that moves the world’, by providing an enhanced beauty experience to new-age consumers. The Indian beauty industry is undergoing a transformation, not only in response to the pandemic but also in redefining the true meaning of beauty and continuing to embrace technology. Over the recent years, we have seen a rise in high-end and luxury categories in personal care and beauty segments. By bringing back Lancôme to India, an iconic luxury brand from our global portfolio, we aim to cater to India’s growing beauty consumers who are looking for such premium beauty products. We are confident that Lancôme, with its broad range of products encompassing Skincare, Make-up, and Fragrances, will resonate well with our consumers in India.”
Rachit Mathur, general manager – Luxury Products Division, L’Oréal India said, “A visible growth in demand for luxury beauty across a stratum of Indian consumers has been observed in markets beyond major metros, driven by a rise of aspirational consumers with increased disposable income who do not shy away from spending on premium products. Lancôme will cater to this growing segment of Indian consumers through the brand’s intuitive understanding of women's needs through its portfolio of unique and complementary skincare, makeup, and perfume products.”
The launch of Lancôme will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign, that includes an influencer engagement comprising a repertoire of top luxury and beauty key opinion leaders, a digital campaign with Sephora & Vogue, and point of sale initiatives. Lancôme products are exclusively available at Sephora in 17 stores across the top 8 cities & online.
Nitesh Kanchan, CEO, Sephora India said, “We are happy to welcome Lancôme into the Sephora portfolio of exclusive brands. It is a brand we share a similar lineage with and one that has a strong potential in our country. With the introduction of Lancôme, we will strengthen our presence as the leader in luxury beauty. The future post Covid looks very exciting with this launch.”
Over the decades, Lancôme has extended its vision of French spirit and elegance combined with breakthrough innovations making Lancôme the number one luxury beauty brand in the world loved by millions of faithful consumers.