Lotte Choco Pie takes its 'Love & Lotte' campaign to Rural India

Milan Wahi, managing director of Lotte India, stated, "At Lotte, we are excited to launch our van campaign in the rural regions of four key states, where we have recognized a growing demand for quality products. We see a tremendous opportunity to connect more deeply with consumers. Our leadership in the category is a testament to our deep understanding of consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to their evolving needs. Lotte Choco Pie is cherished by all, irrespective of their age. This campaign allows us to get closer to our consumers in the rural markets that have been instrumental in driving our growth. As these markets have shown a remarkable potential, we are committed to continuing our significant investments here. Our aim is not only to boost Lotte Choco Pie’s market share in these areas but also to build lasting awareness and loyalty among our consumers. We believe our van campaign helps in strengthening our commitment of spreading joy and celebration by cementing our leadership in the Indian confectionery market.”