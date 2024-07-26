Lotte Choco Pie takes its 'Love & Lotte' campaign to Rural India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand further strengthens its leadership position by penetrating tier 3 and tier 4 markets, recognising huge potential across four key states in India.
Lotte India, a confectionery brand has rolled out its Rural Van Campaign across important markets in the country, through a series of engaging on-ground activation initiatives. Spread across four key states—Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, the rural activation aims to bolster the brand's category leadership further, by penetrating tier 3 and tier 4 markets, recognising their vast potential.
As part of the campaign, Lotte Choco Pie's brightly designed red vans will traverse through districts, towns, and villages across the four states for more than three months. The campaign aims to spread awareness of the Lotte Choco Pie to a broader audience and connect with more families and children. The vans will stop at schools and popular crowded spots to engage with the consumers by conducting fun activities, including dance, games, and quizzes. Adding to the excitement, a charming Choco Pie-shaped mascot will join the festivities, capturing the hearts of both children and adults, reinforcing the campaign’s themes of celebration and gratitude.
Milan Wahi, managing director of Lotte India, stated, "At Lotte, we are excited to launch our van campaign in the rural regions of four key states, where we have recognized a growing demand for quality products. We see a tremendous opportunity to connect more deeply with consumers. Our leadership in the category is a testament to our deep understanding of consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to their evolving needs. Lotte Choco Pie is cherished by all, irrespective of their age. This campaign allows us to get closer to our consumers in the rural markets that have been instrumental in driving our growth. As these markets have shown a remarkable potential, we are committed to continuing our significant investments here. Our aim is not only to boost Lotte Choco Pie’s market share in these areas but also to build lasting awareness and loyalty among our consumers. We believe our van campaign helps in strengthening our commitment of spreading joy and celebration by cementing our leadership in the Indian confectionery market.”
Lotte rolled out the Love & Lotte campaign nationally in October 2023 with the aim of further strengthening the brand’s connection and bringing it closer to the hearts of consumers. The campaign dabbles in modern lingos, emotions, and more, aiming to celebrate everyday moments with Lotte’s Choco Pie. In its first phase, Lotte released four TVCs as part of the integrated campaign.
With the second phase of the campaign centred around rural regions, the brand aims to make Lotte Choco Pie a popular choice of snack and confectionery amongst rural consumers. This extensive campaign not only promises to elevate brand awareness and loyalty but also to spread joy and celebration throughout rural India.