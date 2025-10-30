LOTTE India brings Korean-inspired ice candies Subak & Shark to India

LOTTE India has announced a new addition to India’s ice cream market with the launch of Subak & Shark. Inspired by Korea’s playful imagination and tailored to Indian tastes, these first-of-its-kind ice candies combine refreshing flavours, slushy textures, and fun shapes designed to delight kids, teens, and adults alike.

The launch marks another milestone for LOTTE in India’s ice cream category, following the success of Lotte Krunch, the country’s first Korean four-layered ice cream bar. It reinforces the company’s commitment to introducing K-Cool product experiences to Indian consumers.

Subak & Shark draw from Korea’s imagination and pop culture to create what LOTTE calls “slush candies” that turn every bite into an experience. Subak (which means watermelon in Korean) combines juicy watermelon and strawberry flavours with crunchy chocolate-coated peanut “seeds” in a slice-shaped design. Shark delivers a dual orange–strawberry fusion in a shark-shaped format, turning the treat into a playful engagement.

To promote the launch, LOTTE has unveiled a vibrant K-culture campaign that blends K-pop energy with anime-style storytelling under the theme ‘Refreshingly K-Cool’. The campaign brings the Subak & Shark world to life through ten digital assets.

Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, LOTTE India Corporation Ltd., said, “Building on the success of Worldcone and Krunch, Subak & Shark embody LOTTE’s next phase of product innovation for India. These ice candies fuse Korean innovation to create a multisensorial snacking experience."

"Today’s consumers seek more than flavor—they want relevance and connection. Subak & Shark deliver just that, capturing the essence of modern snacking. This launch marks a key milestone in LOTTE’s mission to bring the spirit of K-Culture to the world, one refreshing bite at a time.”

Ankit Dubey, Sr. Brand Manager, LOTTE India Corporation Ltd., added, “Whether its kids enjoying the playful shapes, teens creating shareable moments, or adults indulging in nostalgia, these products are crafted to go beyond refreshment and deliver delight. It is an immersive experience that connects emotionally with consumers. With this launch, we are strengthening our category leadership and continuing LOTTE’s journey of bringing world-class innovation to India.”

Priced at ₹20 for a 75 ml pack, Subak & Shark will be available across 50,000+ outlets nationwide, including modern trade, general trade, Q-commerce platforms, and Havmor-exclusive parlours. Vibrant in-store visibility will further strengthen recall across retail touchpoints.