Lotte launches second edition of digital campaign 'Hall of Games'

Lotte India, a conglomerate corporation, announced the return of ‘Hall of Games - Season 2’, its annual social media contest to engage with consumers across different age groups.
The fun and intriguing digital campaign will have weekly challenges posted on Lotte Choco Pie’s Instagram page for the participants to engage and solve. Following the overwhelming success of Season 1 last year, the contest is set to kick off in August and will run through the end of September.
Each week's contest offers participants the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize of an iPhone 16, along with other appealing prizes, providing multiple opportunities to win.
“Our inaugural season of the 'Hall of Games' was a tremendous success, marked by enthusiastic and widespread participation that truly inspired us,” stated Rachna Anbumani, VP-Marketing at Lotte India. Building on this momentum, we are excited to present Season 2, featuring enticing prizes, including the latest iPhone as our grand prize. This season, we aim to enhance our engagement and reach a broader audience across social media platforms, offering an even more dynamic and rewarding experience for all participants.”