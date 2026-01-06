Lotto names Sania Mirza as brand ambassador

Lotto, the Italian sportswear brand, has announced its collaboration with tennis player Sania Mirza, who joins as brand ambassador and chief advisor for Women’s Sports.

With this partnership, Sania Mirza’s return marks a continuation of her long-standing association with the brand. The relationship began when she was 19, at a time when she was emerging as a young athlete with a distinct on-court and off-court presence. Prior to her major Grand Slam successes and career milestones, Lotto associated with Mirza, recognising her individuality and confidence early in her professional journey.

Abhishek Ganguly, CEO, Agilitas Group, said: “Sania represents what Lotto stands for, authenticity, confidence, and a way of engaging with sport that goes beyond results. She has always stood at the intersection of sport, culture, and community in India, shaping how a generation sees self-belief and individuality. This partnership reflects that shared philosophy.”

Sania Mirza, former Indian Tennis Player, brand ambassador & chief advisor for Women’s Sports, Lotto, said: “Lotto believed in me at a time when I was still discovering my own voice as an athlete. Coming back now feels natural, not just as a player, but as someone who can help shape how women experience sport and movement. This role allows me to contribute beyond the court, and that makes this partnership deeply meaningful to me.”

As chief advisor for Women’s Sports, Sania will work closely with Lotto to help shape and strengthen the brand’s women’s athleisure & sportswear journey across footwear and apparel, grounded in her lived experience, perspective, and voice. Her role will focus on building a stronger sense of community and relevance for women, ensuring the brand continues to evolve with them, not just for them.