LOVETC by Ananya Birla debuts with Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Ananya Birla has launched LOVETC, a new colour cosmetics brand offering premium makeup products made in India.

To mark the launch, LOVETC debuted a stylish new campaign with actor Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the brand. The campaign film, now live on LOVETC and Janhvi Kapoor’s social media handles and across digital platforms.

Speaking about LOVETC, Ananya Birla - founder and chairperson, Birla Cosmetics (BCPL) said: "I’ve always gravitated towards beauty that’s simple, effective, and enhances who you are - not transforms you into someone else. LOVETC reflects that philosophy. It’s a brand designed for real lives; with products that work hard, last long, and feel intuitive. Whether it’s a lipstick that stays on through a long day, or a mascara that volumizes without clumping, we want every product to pass that real-life test."

LOVETC has launched a range of lipsticks, eyeliners, and mascaras. The products are now available online at its official website and on Nykaa, with retail expansion across top Indian cities to follow.