L&T Finance onboards Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

L&T Finance (LTF), a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has named Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador.This partnership is part of LTF’s efforts to expand its brand presence and engage customers across the country.

Advertisment

Jasprit Bumrah will feature in LTF's Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) marketing campaigns, spanning a variety of channels. These campaigns are designed to elevate brand awareness and drive customer engagement, highlighting the diverse portfolio of financial products and services currently offered by LTF.

Speaking on this occasion, Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer at L&T Finance said, "We are delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah, one of India's most iconic sports figures, to the LTF family as our brand ambassador. This partnership directly aligns with one of our core pillars, i.e., heightened brand visibility. Bumrah's stellar performance has propelled him to household name status, making him an instantly recognisable and respected figure. His unwavering discipline and commitment to cricket, fostering deep trust, make him an ideal persona for the LTF brand.”

“His humbleness and relatable nature are visible both on and off the field. This universal appeal extends to his versatility and enables us to connect seamlessly with people from all walks of life. Bumrah perfectly embodies the values of our company, reflecting our dedication to excellence and customer-centricity. Therefore, this collaboration is not just a partnership but a powerful alignment of values and vision, driving us towards greater success,” added Jagtiani.

Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “I am excited to associate with L&T Finance, a brand renowned for its strong legacy, excellence, and commitment. I look forward to being a part of this wonderful journey.”