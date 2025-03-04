LT Foods announces collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for DAAWAT Basmati

LT Foods has announced a partnership with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for its basmati rice brand, DAAWAT.

Speaking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’m glad to partner with DAAWAT, where passion and commitment to excellence come together, inspiring people to bring out their finest in every meal and every moment.”

Ashwani Arora, managing director and CEO, LT Foods said, “DAAWAT is not just about food, it’s about crafting moments of joy and togetherness. We take pride in bringing the finest quality basmati to tables across the world. Shah Rukh Khan, being the finest global actor, is synonymous with excellence, making him the ideal choice to represent DAAWAT. Together, we celebrate the art of Bring Out Your Finest.”