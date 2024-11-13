Lubi Industries becomes associate partner for Patna Pirates in PKL 11

Lubi Industries LLP, a manufacturer of pumps and motors, has partnered with Patna Pirates as an Associate Partner for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11. This collaboration aims to increase Lubi Pumps' brand visibility, especially in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Pro Kabaddi League has a wide viewership across rural and urban India. This partnership has an opportunity for Lubi Industries to connect with audiences nationwide. The collaboration is expected to boost Lubi’s brand awareness and strengthen its position in key regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Ronak Porecha, director at Lubi Industries LLP, stated, “Kabaddi is not just a sport; it’s a cultural phenomenon that resonates deeply with our audiences, especially in regions like Bihar and Jharkhand, where the Patna Pirates have a loyal following. This partnership with a team that holds local pride and cultural significance reflects our commitment to supporting events and activities that connect with the lives of our consumers. Kabaddi offers a rare opportunity to engage with a sport that is truly rooted in the heritage of our country. Through this association, we aim to strengthen our bond with the communities we serve, celebrating shared values and promoting an event that unites people across rural and urban markets. We are genuinely excited to support the Patna Pirates and wish them immense success in the upcoming season.”

Pawan Rana, CEO - Patna Pirates, talking about the collaboration, said, “It’s a privilege for us to have a prominent associate partner like Lubi Pumps. Both the Patna Pirates and Lubi Pumps are driven by a common ambition for success and have a substantial presence across various regions. This partnership represents a powerful alliance, and we eagerly anticipate an exciting season ahead filled with thrilling matches and memorable moments.”