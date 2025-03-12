Lubi Industries partners with SunRisers Hyderabad for T20 tournament 2025

Lubi Industries LLP, a manufacturer of pumps, motors, valves, and EV Chargers has announced its partnership with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the principal partner for the upcoming season of T20 cricket tournament. This collaboration aligns Lubi Industries' strategic vision with last year’s runners-up, SRH.

Speaking of the association, Ronak Porecha, director of Lubi Industries LLP said, "We believe in serving nationwide communities through reliable water pumping solutions. There is no better way to unify the communities in India than the sports, particularly cricket. Through Lubi Pumps' partnership with SunRisers Hyderabad, we are instilling our commitment to providing high-performance products & services to connect deeply with consumers. As the nation soaks itself in the fervour of cricket, it’s our constant endeavor to resonate with the spirit of our consumers and aim to leverage the T20 league to strengthen our brand awareness amongst our target audience across the globe.”

K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad added, “The SunRisers family is delighted to join forces with Lubi Industries for the 2025 season. With Lubi’s strong legacy, we’re confident this association will be mutually rewarding and enhance the experience for everyone, whilst also offering the brand a pathway to the massive engaged SRH fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to Lubi Industries.”

In a cricket-crazy nation like India, where this tournament captivated millions for nearly three months, the sport offers a unique opportunity to connect with fans across the country. SRH, with its presence in the AP/Telangana region and loyal fanbase, provides Lubi a powerful platform to engage the local culture while enhancing brand visibility.