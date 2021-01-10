"Ludo King grew 400% in 2020": Vikash Jaiswal, Gametion Technologies

The app is set to launch 'Quick Ludo' that will allow the players to finish the game faster in about five minutes.
Gametion Technologies’ Flagship mobile game 'Ludo King' has announced the launch of ‘Quick Ludo’ mode for faster engaging experiences. 'Ludo King' has also released five and six-player online features.
The features have been the most sought features by 'Ludo King' users, who wanted to connect with more friends online over matches, as per Vikash Jaiswal, founder of Gametion Technologies, and creator of 'Ludo King'. The six-player feature was initially launched in the offline multiplayer mode.
'Quick Ludo' will allow the players to finish the game in a shorter time frame, as compared to the classic modes. The classic 'Ludo King' game takes around 15-40 minutes, whereas the 'Quick Ludo' mode takes around five minutes.
It can be played while travelling, during short breaks or anytime for some quick excitement and fun. 'Quick Ludo' will offer faster engaging experiences, with more thrills and excitement.
Says Jaiswal, “We are thrilled and excited to launch 'Quick Ludo' and five and six-player modes on 'Ludo King'. With these features, our players will have a thrilling gaming experience. The six-player mode will help bond with family, friends and their extended family group. In 2021, our aim is to widen our user base globally with our new in-app features and gameplay.”
Jaiswal also revealed that the brand saw 400 per cent growth in 2020. He says that approximately 70 per cent of the app users belong to the 18-34 year age group.
According to him, 'Quick Ludo' has launched as per user feedback.
“Ludo King is India’s first gaming app to cross 100 million downloads. It hit yet another milestone on December 20, 2020. The app crossed 500 million downloads worldwide, making it the most popular Indian gaming app to embark in the big league of mobile gaming,” Jaiswal told a press conference.
He also shared that 'Ludo King' was ranked No. 1 downloaded game on App Store India in 2020 and hit a hat-trick to be among the top-most downloaded games on Google Play Store since 2018. Over the last nine months, 'Ludo King' saw its daily active users (DAUs) increase from 15 million to 32 million, while its monthly active users (MAUs) rose from 110 million to 142 million.
'Ludo King' is currently played in 30 countries and available in 14 languages. The most preferred modes in the game are Play Online and Play with Friends. 'Ludo King' has garnered user attention and interest with its new features and gaming themes.
During the COVID-induced lockdown, 320 million people turned to 'Ludo King' to spend time with family, and connect with friends and strangers globally. The gaming giant introduced new features like voice chat and mask mode that contributed in crossing the milestone.