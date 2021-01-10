"Ludo King grew 400% in 2020": Vikash Jaiswal, Gametion Technologies

Gametion Technologies’ Flagship mobile game 'Ludo King' has announced the launch of ‘Quick Ludo’ mode for faster engaging experiences. 'Ludo King' has also released five and six-player online features.

The features have been the most sought features by 'Ludo King' users, who wanted to connect with more friends online over matches, as per Vikash Jaiswal, founder of Gametion Technologies, and creator of 'Ludo King'. The six-player feature was initially launched in the offline multiplayer mode.