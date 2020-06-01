‘Ludo King’ Vikash Jaiswal on how Ludo became India’s No. 1 lockdown game…

“In the first week of the lockdown, our servers started crashing after 9:00 p.m. We weren’t expecting this user load. Since the team was working from home, it took us about 10 days to resolve this issue. We had to introduce ‘maintenance pop-ups’ to manage the traffic. This allowed the players who had already started playing the game, continue, and stopped new player to start a game. If we allowed any new players, the servers would just crash. We moved up from eight servers to over 200 during this time,” Jaiswal reveals.