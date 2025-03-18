Luminous Power Technologies renews title partnership with RR for IPL 2025

Luminous Power Technologies has renewed its partnership with Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the 'Title Partner' for the 18th season of India’s T-20 premier league, supporting its sustainability and solar adoption initiatives.

As part of the event, Rajasthan Royals players Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande along with Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer of Rajasthan Royals and Preeti Bajaj, Neelima Burra, Amit Shukla, and Shikha Gupta from the Luminous leadership team, unveiled Luminous’ latest line of solar and advanced energy solutions. Luminous plans to launch the EVO and ZELIO S inverter series, along with EON Topcon Solar Panels and AmpBox gel batteries, designed for efficiency, durability, and performance in India's extreme weather conditions.

Luminous has launched a 360-degree marketing campaign to promote rooftop solar adoption in India and position itself as "India's Solar Expert." The campaign addresses consumer concerns about trust, cost, and complexity through digital outreach, on-ground events, and media engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “India’s solar energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, and at Luminous, we are dedicated to playing a crucial role in accelerating this change. We believe that the future is solar, and we are committed to driving this transition through innovative products and meaningful partnerships. Our collaboration with Rajasthan Royals enables us to connect with millions of cricket fans and inspire a movement toward clean energy adoption. Through this association, we are leveraging the influence of sports to promote solar energy, encourage its adoption, and introduce innovative products that enhance energy efficiency.”

Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies said, “Cricket is more than just a sport in India—it’s a passion that unites millions. Partnering with the Rajasthan Royals provides us with a significant platform to showcase our solar innovations and promote the message of sustainability. Luminous is at the forefront of solar energy adoption through educational brand initiatives and skilling programs. We have built a marketing strategy that combines OTT and television advertising, offline activations, social media, and nationwide partner engagement to boost user interaction, raise awareness, and reinforce brand loyalty in the solar energy sector. India’s T-20 Premier League’s reach ensures that our clean energy vision receives the attention it deserves, inspiring fans to make smart sustainable choices for a brighter future.”

"As India's leading energy solutions and rooftop solar brand, the launch of our new product range ensures consumers can choose from a wide range of products that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design. We believe in empowering consumers with choice, enabling them to actively participate in India's sustainable energy future.", said Amit Shukla, senior vice president, energy solutions business, Luminous Power Technologies.

Commenting on the association, Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Cricket has the power to drive meaningful change far beyond the boundaries of the game. Our partnership with Luminous is not just about sponsorship—it’s about harnessing innovation and sustainability to inspire millions. Together, we are not only promoting clean energy solutions but also setting a new benchmark for how sports can lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. From impacting thousands of lives through solarification to enabling empowered women as solar ambassadors in their communities, we aim to drive greater awareness and adoption of clean energy solutions that create lasting impact.”