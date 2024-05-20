Mad Influence and Star Sports partner for the second edition of Star Sports Dream Job campaign 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The efforts have enhanced the reach and engagement by incorporating diverse personalities and utilising a diverse group of creators.
Mad Influence, one of India’s influencer marketing agencies, and Star Sports, India's sports broadcaster, have joined forces for the second edition of the Star Sports Dream Job campaign in 2024.
The Star Sports Dream Job initiative, originally launched in 2007, aims to unearth fresh talent with exceptional anchoring abilities. The winner of the campaign secures a coveted full-time anchoring position on Star Sports. The inaugural edition's victor, Jatin Sapru, stands as a testament to the program's success and its potential to transform lives.
Commenced on April 8, 2024, the campaign's primary objective is to identify outstanding talent through a series of weekly challenges designed to test participants' versatility and anchoring prowess. This presents an opportunity for individuals with talent but limited resources to gain recognition and establish a career in sports anchoring, accessible to aspirants from every corner of India.
The campaign unfolds through themed weekly challenges such as #IPLRivalryWeek, #IPLFanWeek, #GullyCricketKeStar, #RevengeWeekOnStar, #RaceToPlayoffsOnStar, and #PlayoffsOnStar. Each theme aims to engage a diverse audience and extract the best performances from the participants.
Gautam Madhavan, CEO and founder of Mad Influence, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Star Sports for the Star Sports Dream Job campaign. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a platform for aspiring talents to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams in sports anchoring. Through this initiative, we're dedicated to providing a platform where aspiring talents can shine, grow, and ultimately make their mark."
Aman Narula, head of operations, Mad Influence said - "We're thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with Star Sports for the second edition of the Star Sports Dream Job campaign. Through a series of engaging challenges and interactive segments, we aim to unearth the next generation of sports-anchoring talent. This initiative not only offers a platform for individuals across India to showcase their skills but also promises them a chance to realize their dreams. Join us in this extraordinary quest with #StarSportsDreamJob and let your talent shine bright."
Recently, Mad Influence and Star Sports collaborated with Rishabh Pant in Delhi on May 18 at a school where he met with students. To further amplify this event, Mad Influence brought influencer Karron S. Dhingra into the picture to create content and promote Star Sports Dream Job. This collaboration through creative content marks an exciting phase as Rishabh gears up for his much-awaited comeback in the upcoming T-20 World Cup.
To amplify the campaign's reach, Mad Influence collaborated with the social media stars nationwide, while also enlisting the support of Kevin Pietersen, who engaged in street cricket matches with creators Aarush Bhola and Varun Yadav, generating widespread excitement.
A highlight of the collaboration is the interactive segment "Cricket Live" hosted at the Star Sports studio. Here, creators had the opportunity to go live on television, interacting and creating content with cricket legends like Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif. Personalities such as Surabhi and Samriddhi (Chinki Minki) and Simran Dhanwani enriched the segment with their diverse and engaging content.
The collaborative efforts of Mad Influence and Star Sports have amplified the campaign's reach and engagement. By incorporating high-profile personalities and leveraging a diverse group of creators, the campaign communicated its message to a broader audience. Mad Influence and Star Sports invite aspiring talents from all corners of India to seize this incredible opportunity and participate in the Star Sports Dream Job.