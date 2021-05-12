Mad Over Donuts and Nickelodeon collaborate to create limited edition donuts

Inspired by Nick’s Golmaal Jr. Prank Gang and mangoes, the specially curated donuts will be available in 3 different mango flavour variants.
Gourmet donut brand Mad Over Donuts and Nickelodeon have collaborated to introduce a limited edition of mango flavoured donuts pack called ‘Golmaal Jr. Treat Box’. The new donuts are inspired by Nick’s Golmaal Jr, an animated show by director Rohit Shetty based on the comedy movie series Golmaal.
The donuts are available across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. They can be ordered online via Zomato or Swiggy or by visiting www.madoverdonuts.com.
The limited edition Prank Gang donuts will have the characters come to life with creative toon designs on the package and box toppers of the toon characters greeting the little customers who have ordered them online.
“The formula of good food plus favourite toons has worked with kids ever since the lockdown happened,” says Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director, Mad over Donuts. “We have partnered with Nickelodeon to provide comic relief to our tiny little customers. In fact, one of the most popular food items that has helped kids perk a bit is donut. As we have entered May, a month that kickstarts with season of mangoes, who better than our prank gang to take the onus of spreading happiness and cheer and make the month more humorous for our little audiences,” he adds.
The collaboration will be promoted by a 360-degree marketing and communications plan which will include digital promotions.
Speaking about keeping kids engaged through the summer, Sonali Bhattacharya - head – Marketing, Kids Entertainment Cluster at Viacom18 said, “We believe that as the category leader we have a very important role to play in keeping kids in a positive frame of mind in these difficult times. Nothing can lift the spirit as well as a pack of donuts curated specifically keeping the kids’ favourite Nicktoons in mind! The bond that kids have with the Golmaal Jr. gang is very strong and this innovative collaboration with Mad Over Doughnuts is our attempt in bringing cheer to kids while they remain indoors during the summertime. We are certain that the Golmaal Jr. Prank Gang donuts will infuse happy moments in the days of kids and their families.”