Mad Over Donuts and Nickelodeon collaborate to create limited edition donuts

Speaking about keeping kids engaged through the summer, Sonali Bhattacharya - head – Marketing, Kids Entertainment Cluster at Viacom18 said, “We believe that as the category leader we have a very important role to play in keeping kids in a positive frame of mind in these difficult times. Nothing can lift the spirit as well as a pack of donuts curated specifically keeping the kids’ favourite Nicktoons in mind! The bond that kids have with the Golmaal Jr. gang is very strong and this innovative collaboration with Mad Over Doughnuts is our attempt in bringing cheer to kids while they remain indoors during the summertime. We are certain that the Golmaal Jr. Prank Gang donuts will infuse happy moments in the days of kids and their families.”