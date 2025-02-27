Madhavbaug onboards Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories (Madhavbaug), an Ayurvedic healthcare institution, announces the appointment of actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

As part of this initiative, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories aims to elevate its brand presence and expand its reach, especially in semi-urban and rural India.

With this collaboration, the company aims to create campaigns that educate and inspire individuals to take charge of their well-being, reinforcing Madhavbaug’s position as a trusted healthcare provider.

Commenting on this development, Dr. Rohit Sane, managing director and CEO, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for Madhavbaug. At Madhavbaug, our mission has always been to revolutionise cardiac care through the power of Ayurveda and scientific innovation. With Sonu Sood’s inspiring persona, we are confident that this partnership will amplify our message and connect with millions seeking holistic heart health solutions. Bringing Sonu Sood on board further strengthens our commitment to promoting preventive healthcare. His dedication to fitness and humanitarian work resonates with our ethos of empowering people to lead healthier lives. With this collaboration, we aim to create impactful campaigns that educate and inspire individuals to take charge of their well-being, reinforcing Madhavbaug’s position as a trusted healthcare provider.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sonu Sood said, “Health is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life, and Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories’ approach to managing lifestyle diseases is truly remarkable. I am honoured to be a part of this movement, encouraging people to take charge of their health.”

Yogesh Walawalkar, sr. vice president of marketing at Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, added, “With Sonu’s credibility, we are poised to launch impactful campaigns that inspire people to lead healthier lives. I would like to thank the entire team at Madhavbaug for their untiring efforts and continued support that has helped us in building this brand and creating a unique healthcare model that enables us to help and heal the world, one step at a time.”