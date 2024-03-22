Madison World celebrates its 36th anniversary with a new logo

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency's evolution is symbolised by the new logo, and its dedication to innovation is reflected in the branding.
Madison World, a homegrown diversified communication group announced a brand refresh on its 36th anniversary.
Says Lara Balsara Vajifdar, executive director, Madison World, “We have always been pioneers in the realm of innovation and ideation. Our brand-new look and feel encapsulates our evolution and growth over the years while retaining some of our core values.”
The branding is a testament to the agency’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the advertising and media industry. It seeks to portray the agency as minimal yet powerful, modern yet timeless, and sharp yet approachable.
The identity has distilled the company’s essence into a visual language that speaks volumes about the agency and where it is headed.
The centerpiece of the branding is the logo, a sleek, geometric design that seeks to symbolise precision, creativity, and forward-thinking. Its lines and bold typography aim to reflect the agency’s dedication to ideas and transformative solutions. It is a statement—a bold declaration of the vision for the future.
The brand identity goes beyond just a logo. It is a comprehensive set of guidelines that define how the agency presents itself to the world. From colour palette to typography, from brand pattern to tone of voice, every element has been carefully curated to ensure consistency and coherence across all of its communications.
Madison World has been helping clients solve their marketing challenges to generate sustainable profits. With offerings in media (digital, TV, print, radio, cinema, outdoor, and activation), PR, creativity, and sport, it has helped brands achieve their objectives.
According to the release, some of its clients include Godrej, Titan, Asian Paints, Marico, Pidilite, Blue Star, McDonald’s, TVS, P&G, Tata Motors, Jubilant FoodWorks, Crompton, Big Basket, and several others. It has a clientele across its units of almost 500 clients and an employee strength of 1,300 employees, with 650 in digital.