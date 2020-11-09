Maggi adds instant fried rice spice mixes to portfolio

In this new normal, there is an increase in the in-home indulgence. Consumers are experimenting with new and different cuisines trying to get restaurant like taste at home in dishes to delight their family and make mealtimes more exciting. Understanding the need of consumers, MAGGI, true to its proposition of innovation and renovation, has expanded its ‘cooking aids & solutions’ portfolio with the introduction of a new range of MAGGI Fried Rice instant spice mixes, that promises to satiate your cravings for authentic Asian cuisine within the comforts of your home.