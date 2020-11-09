Maggi adds instant fried rice spice mixes to portfolio

The new Maggi Fried Rice Instant spice mixes are available in two variants - Chilli Garlic & Classic Veg and are priced at Rs.10 per pack.
In this new normal, there is an increase in the in-home indulgence. Consumers are experimenting with new and different cuisines trying to get restaurant like taste at home in dishes to delight their family and make mealtimes more exciting. Understanding the need of consumers, MAGGI, true to its proposition of innovation and renovation, has expanded its ‘cooking aids & solutions’ portfolio with the introduction of a new range of MAGGI Fried Rice instant spice mixes, that promises to satiate your cravings for authentic Asian cuisine within the comforts of your home.
Announcing the new range, Mr. Nikhil Chand, Director, Foods & Confectionary, Nestlé India, said, “MAGGI has been a household name in India for almost four decades. In our never-ending quest of providing convenience and offering taste and goodness to consumers in minutes, we have come up with this new range of Fried Rice instant spice mixes, which have been specially crafted by MAGGI’s culinary experts. With this you can delight your family during mealtimes by turning plain, boiled rice into their favorite, delicious fried rice.”
The new MAGGI Fried Rice Instant spice mixes are available in two exciting variants, Chilli Garlic & Classic Veg and offer an exquisite combination of perfectly blended spices to bring alive the perfect restaurant like taste and aroma. Just add chopped vegetables of your choice, boiled rice and one full sachet of MAGGI Fried Rice instant spice mix and simply stir-fry to prepare delicious fried rice in five minutes.
The new MAGGI Fried Rice instant spice mixes are already available on major online groceries and pantry platforms like Amazon and Grofers.