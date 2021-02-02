Maggi introduces a spinach variant in its atta noodles offering

The instant noodle brand introduced this variant in a McCann Erickson India conceptualised ad featuring Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao.
Brand MAGGI has always been a pioneer in innovations that delight consumer taste buds. It’s no surprise that the brand has launched yet another breakthrough in noodles. This time as consumers look forward to the seasonal delight of fresh vegetables like Spinach in winter MAGGI launches Masala Veg Atta Noodles with Spinach in every noodle – a revolutionary instant noodle with the surprise of Spinach in every strand.
The new campaign by MAGGI launching this product highlights how hand-picked spinach has been kneaded into whole wheat (atta) dough and made delicious with a blend of choicest 20 spices and herbs, ensuring consumer delight in every bite.
Talking about the new launch, Nikhil Chand, director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “Consumers today are actively looking to infuse good-for-me ingredients in one way or another but largely without a compromise on taste. Nestlé’s unparalleled Global R&D expertise, depth of Indian food knowledge and collaboration with spinach suppliers come together to create this exciting new breakthrough by MAGGI. We believe MAGGI Masala Veg Atta Noodles with Spinach is an innovation that is sure to give consumers a delightful surprise in their favourite noodle.”
MAGGI Masala Veg Atta Noodles with Spinach is now available on select e-commerce platforms and your nearest stores in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Hyderabad and Lucknow.