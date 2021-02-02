Maggi introduces a spinach variant in its atta noodles offering

Talking about the new launch, Nikhil Chand, director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “Consumers today are actively looking to infuse good-for-me ingredients in one way or another but largely without a compromise on taste. Nestlé’s unparalleled Global R&D expertise, depth of Indian food knowledge and collaboration with spinach suppliers come together to create this exciting new breakthrough by MAGGI. We believe MAGGI Masala Veg Atta Noodles with Spinach is an innovation that is sure to give consumers a delightful surprise in their favourite noodle.”