MAGGI launches new range of paneer spice mixes; strengthens its cooking aids portfolio

While consumers continue to experiment with different tastes and cuisines at home, the craving for authentic and comforting Indian dishes is never-ending. Understanding consumers’ taste preferences, MAGGI, has announced the launch a new range of new Paneer spice mixes under the brand name MAGGI Paneer-ae-Magic that promises to deliver delicious paneer dishes in comfort of your home.
With these spice mixes, Maggi has further strengthened its ‘cooking aids solutions’ portfolio.
Announcing the new range, Nikhil Chand, Director, Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “As we continue to adjust and accept the new normal, consumers are looking for convenient solutions to prepare their family’s favourite dishes without compromising on taste and quality in comfort of their home. New MAGGI Paneer-ae-Magic is a blend of high quality, aromatic and roasted spices specially crafted by MAGGI’s culinary experts that can help you prepare a delicious paneer dish to delight your family.”
The new MAGGI Paneer-ae-Magic spice mixes are available in two delicious variants - Shahi Paneer Kadhai Paneer. With these complete spice mixes, consumers can now cook restaurant style paneer dishes like Shahi Paneer or Kadhai Paneer at home in three steps.
Just add fresh ingredients like paneer, onions, tomatoes etc. as per the recipe a full sachet of MAGGI Paneer-ae-Magic and the paneer dish is ready. The new MAGGI Paneer-ae-Magic instant spice mixes are already available across top retail and grocery outlets across regions of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.