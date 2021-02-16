Maggi marketer Nestle India reports 111% YoY growth in e-commerce sales

1. Total and domestic sales for the year increased by 8.1 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively. Domestic sales growth was largely driven by volume mix and was broad-based. Demand in out of home channel was impacted throughout the year due to COVID. Export sales growth, at 1.4 per cent, was impacted by lower coffee exports.

2. Total and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 9.2 per cent and 10.1 per cent respectively. Domestic sales growth was broad-based, largely driven by volume mix. Demand in out of home channel improved in the quarter, but continued to be impacted by COVID. Export sales were lower by 7.7 per cent due to lower coffee exports.

3. Other income decreased due to lower yields and average liquidities. It was impacted by lower yields.

4 Cost of materials consumed for the quarter decreased due to lower commodity prices, particularly milk and its derivatives.

5. Employee benefits expense for the quarter and year increased, mainly due to higher incentives in view of COVID. The current quarter was impacted due to finalisation of long-term compensation arrangements for most factory employees in line with industry practice.

6. Other expenses were positively influenced by reduction in overheads due to restricted operations.

7. Legal proceedings in the Maggi Noodles case are currently before the Supreme Court. The issue has been adequately explained in the 2015 annual report and press releases available on the company's website.