Maggi to empower home cooks with ‘Apna Food Business 2023’ campaign

Maggi has partnered with India Food Network (IFN) to launch a campaign for supporting food entrepreneurs.
Maggi, a noodle snack brand from Nestle, has decided to turn kitchen dreams into reality with its new campaign. In a bid to encourage culinary enthusiasts to start their own online food channel, Maggi has launched the ‘Apna Food Business 2023’ campaign in collaboration with IFN, an online portal for cooking lessons.
The brand recognises that for many, kitchen is not just a place to cook, but a space brimming with aspirations and ambitions.
It is offering a golden opportunity for individuals to receive professional training from chefs like Kabita Singh, Teja Paruchuri and Tanhisikha Mukherjee, among others. This unique initiative aims to guide aspiring chefs in transitioning their recipes from the kitchen to the online world. ‘Apni recipes ko layein rasoi se screen tak’, is the campaign’s tagline.
To kickstart the journey towards building an online food channel, interested individuals simply need to register by giving a missed call to 9289722997. Participants also have a chance to win Rs 5 lakh.
With ‘Apna Food Business 2023’ campaign, Maggi is reinitiating its food entrepreneurship program. The brand launched a similar campaign, ‘Desh Ke Liye 2 Minute– Ek Chhoti Si Koshish’ in 2020.