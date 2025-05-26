Magic Moments onboards Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Magic Moments Vodka has announced Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its new brand ambassador. Magic Moments positions itself as bold and confident, aligning with Kriti Sanon’s image. The brand targets a generation focused on self-expression and lifestyle.

“We are absolutely pumped to have Kriti on board,” said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan. “She’s smart, stylish, and fearless, just like the new-age consumer we speak to. With this campaign, we are not just raising a toast to the moment; we are owning it. This is a new chapter for Magic Moments, and we are excited to make it magical.”

Commenting on the new face reveal, Amar Sinha, COO at Radico Khaitan stated, “Radico is super excited to bring together India’s No. 1 vodka with Bollywood’s No.1 power packed face. Kriti Sanon isn’t just a star, she is the whole vibe. She connects effortlessly with today’s bold, fearless generation and totally gets what Magic Moments is all about. As we keep levelling up and expanding our footprint, Kriti’s the perfect partner to take the brand into its next big chapter.”

Commenting on the campaign Kriti Sanon said, "Magic Moments is all about owning your vibe and celebrating life as it comes, in its raw and untampered form. I am super excited to join the Magic family. This partnership is fun, it’s fierce, and it’s full of energy, just the way I like it. Here’s to living the moment, one magic at a time!"