Maha Kumbh, cola brands drive strong Coca-Cola India performance in Q1

The Maha Kumbh spurred India to increased sales, the beverage giant said as it announced its first quarter results.

Advertisment

“For the first time in the company’s history, the system intensified an integrated activation consisting of hundreds of refreshment zones, approximately 1,400 mobile stations and a world-record-long 100 cooler-door wall, leading to over 180 million servings consumed during the gathering,” stated the company in its release.

Adding to this, The Coca-Cola Company enjoyed double-digit volume growth for India in the quarter ended 28 March 2025. “In India, Trademark Coca-Cola and Thums Up, a cherished regional brand, are fuelling consumers and contributed to double-digit volume growth for the market in the first quarter,” said the company in its release.

“In India, we had strong volume growth across our portfolio of global and local brands. Our system added nearly 350,000 outlets, which increased our penetration,” said James Quincey, chief executive officer, Coca-Cola Company, during the earnings call.

Also, unit case volume grew 2%, led by India, China and Brazil. However, the India market for NARTD (non-alcoholic ready-to-drink) beverages took a dip.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant reported that its net revenue declined 2% to $11.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025.