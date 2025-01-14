Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 police equipped with Eveready Siren Torches for safety

The Maha Kumbh Police, with support from Eveready Industries India, will equip personnel with 5,000 Eveready Siren torches featuring safety alarms. Safety norms will also be implemented across 56 police stations within the Mela premises to enhance safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The 2025 event is expected to attract around 400 million pilgrims. To ensure a safe and smooth experience, Eveready has provided its Siren Torch DL102 to the Maha Kumbh Police. Eveready Ultima Batteries & Siren Torches will also be visible across the Kumbh VIP Dome City and various parts of the holy city.

Commenting on the initiative, SSP Kumbh Mela, Rajesh Dwivedi, said, “We have made extensive arrangements for the safety and security of pilgrims. Eveready’s Siren torches will also be an important part of this arrangement. It will definitely help strengthen our efforts”.

The Eveready Siren Torch functions as a regular flashlight and includes a 100dbA sound alarm that can be activated by pulling an attached keychain. Eveready will demonstrate the device’s dual functionality to the Maha Kumbh Police. This flashlight serves as a safety tool and a way to alert others in critical situations.

Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU head (batteries and flashlights) at Eveready Industries India, said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the world’s largest congregations and this year the 44-day long spectacle is expected to draw unprecedented visitors. Over the years, police have consistently done a commendable job by efficiently managing large crowds thereby safeguarding millions of pilgrims during their spiritual journey. This year, we are proud to join forces with the Maha Kumbh Police equipping them with the powerful Siren Torch to assist them in effective crowd management and maintaining a safe environment.”

The Siren Torch will assist the police in managing large crowds and improving security at the venue. Additionally, emergency contact numbers will be displayed at key police posts to help attendees reach authorities in case of a crisis.