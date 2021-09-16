Maharashtra govt reminds Mumbaikars to wear masks in ‘Money Heist’ style

The state government has partnered with Netflix India and BMC to distribute one lakh masks across Mumbai.
In a bid to remind people to continue to wear masks, Netflix India, the Maharashtra government, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have come together to help distribute one lakh masks across Mumbai.
Citizens dressed in red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí-inspired masks, like the characters of the Netflix show ‘Money Heist’, were seen distributing masks on the streets of Mumbai.
Conceptualised by creative agency The Glitch, the initiative is aimed to drive awareness about the importance of wearing masks at all times.
The first part of the fifth season of ‘Money Heist’ was released earlier this month, and the second and final part will be released on December 3.
Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Punamiya Jain, special assistant to the cabinet minister at Government of Maharashtra (GoM), said, “I am glad that as Office of the Guardian Minister of Mumbai and the BMC, we were able to facilitate the distribution of one lakh masks across Mumbai. Netflix India’s initiative has certainly resonated with the Mumbaikars…”
“Responsible partnerships between private enterprises and the government enable us to engage with civil society in unique ways,” added Jain.
Tara Kapur, films & series marketing manager, Netflix India, also shared her experience in a LinkedIn post. She wrote, “Keep your mask on, it’s not over yet! - a reminder from the ‘Money Heist’ team, Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for citizens to continue to be safe and wear masks during the COVID pandemic. A big thank you to Saurabh Punamiya Jain for all the support provided by the BMC and Mumbai Police for ensuring that things went smoothly on ground, as well as Lavanya Singh and Ambika Khurana for making our idea a reality.”
Image credits: Saurabh Punamiya Jain's Linkedin post.