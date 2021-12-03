Mahesh Babu appointed as Mountain Dew brand ambassador

Commenting on this latest development, Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew® & Sting®, PepsiCo India said, “We are proud to associate with Mahesh Babu, a name that defines the courageous, daring, and bold persona of the brand and its consumers across India. He is a true embodiment of the brand’s philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and enjoys a mass following across audiences nationally. Mahesh will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect in the region as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Mountain Dew’s journey in 2022 as we gear up to showcase the actor in fear-defying avatars which is bound to leave fans inspired and pumped!”