Mahesh Babu, Mammooty, and Kichcha Sudeep are added to PhonePe SmartSpeakers' celebrity voice feature

The new feature can be added through the following steps:

1) Open the PhonePe for Business App

2) Go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen

3) Under ‘My SmartSpeaker’, click on ‘SmartSpeaker Voice’

4) Choose the desired celebrity’s voice in the preferred language

5) Click on ‘Confirm’ to activate the voice

6) The device gets rebooted with the updated language in the chosen celebrity’s voice within a few hours