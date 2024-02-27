Mahesh Babu, Mammooty, and Kichcha Sudeep are added to PhonePe SmartSpeakers' celebrity voice feature

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amitabh Bachchan and PhonePe have previously collaborated together on Hindi and English SmartSpeakers.
PhonePe announced the launch of celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with famous Indian actors Mammooty, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mahesh Babu across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana respectively. This feature will allow PhonePe SmartSpeakers to validate customer payments in the respective region’s celebrity voice.
It is available across India in English and the respective regional languages - Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. PhonePe had previously also launched the celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi and English languages.
According to the release, PhonePe's SmartSpeakers were launched a year ago, and since then, more than 4.8 million devices have been used by merchant partners across 90% of the postal codes in the country. Using famous celebrity voices from different regions aims to make the payment experience for customers as well as merchants even more interactive.
Speaking on this new and distinctive offering, Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, CBO- merchant business at PhonePe said, “Our extensive network of over 3.8+ crore merchants is spread across different regions in India, each with its unique linguistic needs for payment validation. Through partnerships with various renowned celebrities, we are adapting and tailoring our services to meet such distinct needs of our merchants in a creative way. This ensures the efficient use of our devices while also boosting the appeal of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker among both merchants and customers.”
The new feature can be added through the following steps:
1) Open the PhonePe for Business App
2) Go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen
3) Under ‘My SmartSpeaker’, click on ‘SmartSpeaker Voice’
4) Choose the desired celebrity’s voice in the preferred language
5) Click on ‘Confirm’ to activate the voice
6) The device gets rebooted with the updated language in the chosen celebrity’s voice within a few hours