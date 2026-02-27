Mahesh Edible Oil signs Ranbir Kapoor for SALONI and STAYFIT brands

Mahesh Edible Oil Industries has appointed Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador for its flagship brands SALONI (Mustard Oil and Soya Chunks) and STAYFIT. The move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen brand visibility and expand its presence across markets in India.

The association aligns with the company’s medium-term objectives for FY 2026–27, which focus on steady growth through geographic expansion, deeper rural reach, and stronger trade marketing and channel activation. With an established footprint in North and Eastern India, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries is now scaling its distribution network nationally by onboarding new channel partners.

The campaign featuring Kapoor is expected to support brand recall and consumer trust across urban, semi-urban, and rural markets, reinforcing the company’s positioning in the premium and semi-premium segments of the edible oil category.

Commenting on capacity expansion, Mahesh Rathore, director, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, said, “We have built strong production capabilities, both in terms of quality and quantity. Our manufacturing capacity is being upgraded multiple folds year-on-year to support our expanding market reach. This ensures that as demand grows nationally, we are fully equipped to deliver consistently high-quality products at scale.”

Alongside edible oils, the company is also strengthening its presence in the Soya Chunks segment under the SALONI brand, responding to rising demand for protein-rich foods and changing dietary preferences.

Speaking on the association, Aditya Rathore, category head, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, said, “The Soya Chunks segment is emerging as a fast-growing category, driven by changing food habits and increasing demand for protein-rich products across Indian households. At SALONI, we are witnessing strong traction and acceptance for our Soya Chunks range. This association with Ranbir Kapoor will further accelerate growth and visibility in this vertical. Backed by focused marketing, strong distribution expansion, and consistent quality, we are confident of scaling the Soya Chunks category alongside our core edible oil portfolio and achieving deeper national penetration.”

