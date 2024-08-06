Mahindra Logistics partners with Sufiya Sufi for Kargil Vijay run

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mahindra Logistics also announced pan India donation drive to the Army Welfare Fund in support of the veterans and their families.
Mahindra Logistics, an integrated logistics solutions provider, launched its latest video commemorating the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The video encapsulates the ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ by Sufiya Sufi, an incredible way to pay homage to the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces. Featuring ultra-runner Sufiya Sufi’s journey across the challenging terrains of Leh up till the Kargil War Memorial reflects relentless spirit and determination.
The video campaign features Sufiya running under the sun, starting her run from the Galwan War Memorial near an army camp, representing the courage of soldiers. It connects Sufiya's determination with the bravery of Indian soldiers while showcasing various landscapes and trails.
The meticulously planned run from the Galwan War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial was conducted at freezing temperatures with a total elevation gain of 8000m, all above 3500m altitude and with only 60% oxygen levels. Spanning 490 km, the campaign demonstrates endurance and the unyielding spirit of Sufiya that resonates with Mahindra Logistics’ vision of connecting India’s proximities with efficiency and excellence.
Commenting on the ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ initiative, Mansi Nagri, associate vice president – marketing, communications and sales excellence, Mahindra Logistics, said "Kargil Vijay Diwas signifies the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces. Our partnership with Sufiya Sufi for ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ captures her journey of endurance and perseverance. This association strengthens our commitment to support army veterans through career opportunities that ensure their successful transition into corporate life. This partnership is an effort towards inspiring every Indian with the spirit of determination mirroring the courage of our soldiers".
Commenting on the successful completion of ‘Kargil Vijay Run’, Sufiya Sufi, ultra-marathon runner and 5 times Guinness World Record Holder said, “I did the Kargil Vijay Run to honour the brave hearts of our country. The journey despite its challenges couldn’t not make me give up as I was carrying the responsibility of their courage at each step from Galwan to Kargil War Memorial. I am thankful to the Northern Command of Indian Armed Forces, Mahindra Logistics, and Fire Fury Corps for supporting me in this incredible journey”.
