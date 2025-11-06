Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 results: standalone profit rises 18% to Rs 4,521 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reported its financial results for the second quarter (Q2 F26), demonstrating growth across its primary business verticals, automotive and farm equipment.

The company's standalone net profit after tax (PAT) rose by 18% year-on-year to Rs 4,521 crore. Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 35,080 crore, representing a 21% increase from the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the group reported a revenue of Rs 46,106 crore, marking a 22% year-on-year rise. The consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 3,673 crore. The company noted that this figure represents a 28% growth when excluding specific one-time gains from the prior year and accounting adjustments in the current period.

In the automotive division, the company maintained market leadership in several categories. Quarterly utility vehicle (UV) volumes were 1,46,000 units. This performance drove the company’s revenue market share in the SUV segment to 25.7%, an improvement of 390 basis points year-on-year. Total vehicle volumes sold during the period, including last-mile mobility (LMM) and Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL) vehicles, totalled 2,61,703 units, up 13%.

The Farm Equipment Sector also contributed significantly to the results. The division achieved its highest-ever Q2 market share at 43.0%, gaining 50 basis points. Tractor volumes surged by 32% year-on-year, with a total of 1,22,936 units sold.