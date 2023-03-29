Mahindra partners with four T20 League Teams as Official SUV Partner

The company has collaborated with with RCB, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals.
Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced its association as the official SUV partner with four T20 league teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals– and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.
Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the four teams, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season.
With this association, Mahindra will aim to boost test drives at its dealerships across the country. Mahindra is committed to providing a unique experience for its customers and fans by bringing the excitement of the T20 league to its showrooms.
Veejay Nakra, president – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, " We are thrilled to be associated with four marquee teams competing in the T20 league as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value. "
Recently, Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as the title sponsor, and the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as the official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offered Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which resonate with the values of boxing. India topped the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals.