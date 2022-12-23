Mahindra Tractors pays tribute on Kisan Diwas

This honour the farmers to recognize their noteworthy and purposeful contribution to the field of agriculture.
Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector, a division of the Mahindra Group celebrated “Kisan Diwas” in a unique way by forming an image of a farmer with 500 nos. Mahindra Tractors at the company’s Nagpur Plant.
This honour was bestowed upon the farmers to recognize their noteworthy and purposeful contribution to the field of agriculture, the backbone of the Indian economy.
As a part of conveying gratitude towards farmers Mahindra Tractors made a digital film showcasing India's largest tractor installation forming an image of a farmer as #Desh ki Tasveer."
Also, on this day, host of on ground activities & customer engagement initiatives are planned across Mahindra Tractors dealerships, where farmers can bring in their photographs and order their personalized calendars as well.
On the occasion, Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “We at Mahindra Tractors adhere to the "Rise for Good" philosophy, whereby we work collectively to enhance the daily lives of the communities in which we live. It is our endeavour to recognize and felicitate the heroes of rural India, our farmers. Our farmers play a multi-dimensional role in the field and execute some of the most challenging tasks, which requires tremendous hard work. We at Mahindra understand their commitment, dedication and contribution in building the nation & with this digital film we express our gratitude towards them with “Desh ki Tasveer”.”