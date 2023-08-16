Mahindra unveils new visual identity for its new range of Born Electric Vehicles along with anthem “Le Chalaang” composed by AR Rahman

Revealed at the Mahindra Futurescape in Cape Town, South Africa – a showcase of Mahindra's Go Global vision in Auto and Farm – the new visual identity was introduced for the first time on the 'Vision Thar.e'. Along with the unveiling of the new visual identity, Mahindra also launched an inspiring brand anthem and sonic identity. These were masterfully conceived in collaboration with music maestro and Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri recipient, AR Rahman, winner of Oscar, National Films, Academy Awards, Grammies, BAFTA, Golden Globe to name a few.