MakeMyTrip addresses issues with flight cancellations and refunds in new mailer

In the event your travel was booked with an airline that has filed for bankruptcy proceedings, the refund will only get processed as per the bankruptcy process laid out by law in that respective geography. Certain airlines under financial distress are still to process refunds for bookings which do not fall under the period covered by the Apex Court’s order and we assure you that we will keep you informed on progress in such cases.While we deeply regret any delays in refunds that may have occurred for reasons beyond our control, we would like to thank you once again for your patronage and patience during this challenging period.We look forward to seeing you travel with us soon again.

Yours Sincerely,

Rajesh Magow,

CEO, MakeMyTrip