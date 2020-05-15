MakeMyTrip enters Swiggy, Zomato's space with a foray into food delivery

In partnership with fine-dining restaurants across the country, the company is providing delivery of select delicacies from K3 and Delhi Baking Company at JW Marriott (Delhi); Roasted by Roseate and The Kheer at Roseate House (Delhi); Limelight and Ging & Pinxx at Royal Orchid (Bengaluru); 24/7 Restaurant at The Lalit (Mumbai), The Right Place and Chin Chin at The Residency (Chennai) etc. – along with delivery options from The Park, Radisson and a few others in the Delhi-NCR region. With a commitment of adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in respective cities.