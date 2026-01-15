Malaysia Airlines partners with Mumbai Indians as global airline sponsor

Malaysia Airlines has entered into a partnership Mumbai Indians, coming on board as associate sponsor and Official global airline partner.
India continues to be a key market for the airline, which currently operates multiple weekly services connecting Indian cities to its global network.
The partnership announcement coincided with a cultural event in Mumbai, where Wau Bulan kites were flown at Jio World Gardens during Makar Sankranti. Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene was present at the event, along with representatives from the franchise.
Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, group managing director of MAG, said: “India remains a cornerstone of our international network, and with 80 weekly flights connecting 10 key Indian cities, Malaysia Airlines serves as a vital bridge between India and the world. This partnership with the Mumbai Indians is a strategic commercial investment; it allows us to tap into an immense, highly engaged audience to drive brand preference and loyalty in a competitive market. By combining the excitement of world-class cricket with the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality, we are not only creating unique experiences but also stimulating tourism and trade flows between our two nations.
This collaboration is about more than visibility - it is about reinforcing Malaysia’s position as the preferred gateway to Asia and ensuring that our economic and cultural ties continue to flourish, one journey at a time."
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said: “Mumbai Indians is proud to partner with Malaysia Airlines, a brand that shares our commitment to excellence, global reach and meaningful fan engagement. With millions of fans in India and around the world, this collaboration allows us to connect our community to new travel experiences while celebrating the shared passion for sport, culture and hospitality. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for fans, both on matchdays and beyond.”
As part of the association, the airline will explore fan engagement initiatives and co-branded activations linked to the team. The partnership also aligns with Malaysia Airlines’ wider tourism and connectivity efforts, including its Bonus Side Trip programme for international transit passengers and its participation in Visit Malaysia 2026.