Mamaearth launches its integrated marketing campaign #IssWinterGlow

The campaign film highlights the brand ideology of bringing the wisdom and goodness of household DIY recipes in easy-to-use formats with the same goodness of natural ingredients without any toxins.
Mamaearth from the House of Honasa, launched its latest integrated marketing campaign, #IssWinterGlowNaturally, with celebrated actor and brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
The film opens with Shilpa Shetty Kundra walking into her friend's house and unfolding a scenario that leaves her intrigued and confused. To help her friend with a trusted natural solution without all this 'chip chip' and 'jhanjhat', Shilpa recommends Mamaearth honey malai cold cream, crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients like honey and malai, the cold cream is toxin-free and made safe certified.
She is positioning Mamaearth honey malai as an easier way of giving one's skin the moisturization and nourishing glow this winter. The film is a simple yet powerful representation of the brand's philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.
Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said, "With the growing awareness of the benefits of traditional ingredients and recipes, millennials are increasingly looking for products with natural ingredients that are safe. Mamaearth has been striving to bring together nature's goodness with science and create a product portfolio inspired by our grandmother's kitchen recipes and filled with goodness inside. Honey and Malai are very common ingredients that we have seen at home for ages; hence, we decided to launch this range and present to our consumers a product that provides the goodness of these ingredients hassle-free. Through this film, we have tried to highlight the latest proposition and offering, and we are certain it will resonate with the millennials, and they will choose nature's goodness with Mamaearth's Honey Malai range."
"With the Mamaearth Honey Malai Cold Cream, the brand reiterates its belief in the goodness of nature, not just caring for your skin but also Mother Earth, and I hope the consumers relate to the film and choose Mamaearth goodness as I did.", says Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The film has been conceptualized by the internal creative team at Mamaearth and Estoot, who have also produced it. Navkiran Brar, the founder of Estoot, says, "This campaign showcases our shared creative ethos - simple stories that are clutter-breaking. By mixing humour with traditional wisdom - like Honey Malai for dry winter skin - we've created an honest communication piece that will resonate with viewers of all ages."