Mamaearth launches its integrated marketing campaign #IssWinterGlow

She is positioning Mamaearth honey malai as an easier way of giving one's skin the moisturization and nourishing glow this winter. The film is a simple yet powerful representation of the brand's philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.

Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said, "With the growing awareness of the benefits of traditional ingredients and recipes, millennials are increasingly looking for products with natural ingredients that are safe. Mamaearth has been striving to bring together nature's goodness with science and create a product portfolio inspired by our grandmother's kitchen recipes and filled with goodness inside. Honey and Malai are very common ingredients that we have seen at home for ages; hence, we decided to launch this range and present to our consumers a product that provides the goodness of these ingredients hassle-free. Through this film, we have tried to highlight the latest proposition and offering, and we are certain it will resonate with the millennials, and they will choose nature's goodness with Mamaearth's Honey Malai range."