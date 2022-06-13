Manforce Condoms targets non-metro markets with regional content on online mediums

To reach out to the large audience base, we leveraged diverse social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to maximise our visibility and give mileage to the campaign. To further amplify our reach, for the in-market audience who is actively looking to travel to our selected destinations, we are using Google Search and targeting specific travel websites through our display campaigns. We will also be driving contests through Facebook and Instagram, which will result in user-generated content to engage our audience more with the campaign.