Manish Malhotra collaborates with Samsonite to launch new collection

Samsonite has partnered with designer Manish Malhotra to launch a new luxury luggage collection. The collaboration aims to merge high-end travel gear with fashion. Digital agency Social Beat handled the campaign for the launch.

The campaign began with Manish Malhotra seen carrying the bag without any branding, creating early interest. This was followed by influencers showcasing the product, helping build visibility for the collection ahead of its official launch.

The campaign launch features a film that positions the Manish Malhotra x Samsonite bag as a reflection of individual style. The visuals focus on clean design and minimalist storytelling, with a mix of sleek and gritty backdrops. The film avoids overt branding, instead letting the product take the lead in the narrative.

Anushree Tainwala, executive director at Samsonite South Asia, shared: "This collaboration was a milestone for Samsonite—a fusion of our legacy of innovation with Manish Malhotra’s timeless design sensibility. The campaign was crafted to reflect the sophistication of the collection while introducing a bold, fashion-forward chapter in the Samsonite journey."

Ashish Tambe, national creative director at Social Beat, added: "The campaign had to evoke the emotion of owning a statement. The creative had to tick all the boxes that a launch must—from a brand and product lens—but at the same time, move beyond the tactical and create an aura of a fashion-first international traveller."

Vikas Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat, said: "Collaborating on this unique launch combines our capabilities across creative, films, media and technology. The goal was to build a campaign that did justice to the grandeur of the Manish Malhotra x Samsonite collaboration, and our team brought that vision to life across platforms with creativity, passion, and precision."

The campaign used a 360° digital approach with a social media strategy centred on Manish Malhotra, influencer marketing to boost reach, and targeted media planning and buying. Hoardings and in-store setups supported the offline presence.