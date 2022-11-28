Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda

Being optimistic Vishal Kaushik the founder & managing director of Upakarma Ayurveda said, “There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, have been building a connection with our consumers, and now with this partnership, the team is elated and is looking forward to widening our reach with Mankind Pharma backing us. With this partnership, I along with my co-founder, Parag Kaushik, are hopeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide”.