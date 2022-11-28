Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda

Upakarma Ayurveda has repositioned Shilajit as a health & wellness product and sought to reimagine the stereotypical way
Mankind Pharma has announced that one of its subsidiaries has acquired a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda, a brand that is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling ayurvedic and herbal products.
Upakarma Ayurveda offers products ranging from improving health and wellness to boosting immunity. It is driven by the vision to achieve the overall well-being of the human body with a focus on body, mind, and lifestyle.
Upakarma Ayurveda has repositioned Shilajit as a health & wellness product and sought to reimagine the stereotypical way Shilajit was perceived in the market as an aphrodisiac (sexual wellness product) for men. Upakarma Ayurveda has elucidated the cumulative benefits of Shilajit as an overall health rejuvenator and immunity booster.
Mankind Pharma’s decision to invest in Upakarma Ayurveda will empower the latter to strive to develop a wider range of products and offerings and penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma.
On the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, the vice chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, said, “The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfil their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time. As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers.”.
Being optimistic Vishal Kaushik the founder & managing director of Upakarma Ayurveda said, “There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, have been building a connection with our consumers, and now with this partnership, the team is elated and is looking forward to widening our reach with Mankind Pharma backing us. With this partnership, I along with my co-founder, Parag Kaushik, are hopeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide”.