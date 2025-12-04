Mankind Pharma forays into cat food segment, launches PetStar Delight

Mankind Pharma has expanded its PetStar portfolio with the launch of PetStar Delight, marking the brand’s entry into the cat food segment. The company introduced PetStar dog food in 2022.

The launch comes at a time when India’s cat food category is valued at around Rs 1,500 crore with monthly sales of Rs 120 crore, growing at an estimated 18–20 percent annually. PetStar Delight includes ingredients such as cranberry for urinary health, turmeric for immunity and digestive support, and taurine for vital organ function. Manufactured in Thailand, the product follows defined quality standards and does not include artificial colours or preservatives.

The nutritional profiles include 32 percent protein and 12 percent fat for kittens, and 30 percent protein and 10 percent fat for adult cats.

“Since launching PetStar in 2022, we have witnessed the tremendous potential of India’s pet care market and the evolving needs of pet parents,” said Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma. “With PetStar Delight, we are bringing the same commitment to quality, affordability and wellness… This expansion represents our dedication to providing scientifically formulated nutrition that supports the complete health of pets across species and life stages.”

Dr Piyush Prashant, vice president and head of pet food division, Mankind Pharma, said: “Since launching PetStar dog food… we’ve expanded our portfolio to include dry food, gravies and specialised nutrition… With PetStar Delight, we’re applying that same commitment to quality for cats… We’ve created a comprehensive solution that addresses the real health concerns of cat owners.”

PetStar Delight is available in 400g, 1kg and 2.8kg packs, priced at Rs 399 for the 1kg kitten range and Rs 375 for the 1kg adult range. The product is being launched nationwide.

With this addition, Mankind Pharma expands its footprint within India’s pet care market, supported by its distribution network and established presence in the sector.