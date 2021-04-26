Mankind Pharma launches toilet seat disinfectant spray under Safekind portfolio

Safekind toilet seat disinfectant spray comes in packs of 75 ml at a MRP of 200 rupees.
Mankind Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India aspires to move towards a healthy nation. In these unprecedented times, Mankind Pharma has taken an initiative to serve the nation by stepping forward and launching SAFEKIND, a toilet seat disinfectant spray for a safer India.
Last year, Mankind Pharma introduced its new brand SAFEKIND - which comprised of N95 Masks and hand sanitisers. Under Safekind, the brand has launched a new product, “Safekind toilet seat disinfectant spray’’. The product is mainly for women and provides a disinfectant solution for unhygienic toilets, specially while using public toilets.
The purpose behind launching Safekind toilet seat disinfectant spray, is to prevent UTI, which is becoming a common concern among women. The infection involves greater risk when one uses public washrooms that are often unclean and unhygienic. With the launch of Safekind toilet seat disinfectant spray, the motive to reduce the chances of getting UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) and ensuring the usage of public toilets is safe.
The product contains IPA (isopropyl alcohol) and BKC (Benzalkonium chloride) which kills 99.9 per cent germs, helps to provide a fresh, clean & germ-free toilet experience.
Talking about the new product launch, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “We are delighted to come up with a new product under Safekind as the world is battling with health emergencies and need to sanitize and ensure cleanliness in all places. Seeing the spike in hygiene and urine infection problems faced by women, we took the initiative to create this product.”
Safekind toilet seat disinfectant spray with soothing and refreshing smell comes in a handy packaging of 75 ml at 200 MRP which is easy to carry while travelling.